State Fire Marshal’s Office advises public on temporary agency operations due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE – Following the March 13th proclamation by Gov. John Bel Edwards, aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) is advising the public about how best to continue their business needs with the agency.

Beginning Monday, March 16, all SFM offices, including Headquarters in Baton Rouge, will be offering limited walk-in services to the public. Electronic communications for Plan Review, Inspections and Licensing, that ordinarily occur through the SFM’s Information Management System (IMS), should continue and are encouraged.

While final inspections schedules remain unaffected, non-critical annual, maintenance and licensing fire safety inspections are being postponed.

Investigation response remains unaffected.

Any meetings scheduled with SFM personnel should be reevaluated with your contact at the agency.

All training classes scheduled through the month of March have been postponed.

For inspection requests, or updates to an already scheduled inspection, please contact your closest regional office by phone.

Contact information for the regional offices can be found in the “Contact Us” section at the bottom of the website. Feel free to reach out to the main phone switchboard line, 1-800-256-5452, for general inquiries.