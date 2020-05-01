State Fire Marshal issues strict guidelines for outdoor religious services in line with Gov. Edwards stay-at-home order

(BRProud.com) The State Fire Marshal today released the following memo on outdoor religious services:

“In accordance with Governor John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 Proclamation to be released May 1, 2020, any outdoor religious and places of worship venue must adhere to strict mitigation standards in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The general operating matrix will require spacing of groups, limiting concentration of people, strict use of PPE, and frequent sanitizing.”

View the full memo and the strict guidelines on outdoor religious services here.