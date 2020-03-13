State Emergency Operations Center partially activated due to coronavirus response

BATON ROUGE – The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced today that the state emergency operations center (SEOC) has been partially activated as part of the state’s Coronavirus or COVID-19 response efforts. That level of activation involves select state agencies reporting to the EOC and working together as this health emergency continues to impact the state. Those employees will be tasked with evaluating and filling requests for support from our local emergency managers and other state agencies.

“GOHSEP has helped coordinate the information flow with our local, state and federal partners for the past several weeks as the Coronavirus threat has grown,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “We stand ready to support those responding to this threat as we would for any type of disaster. We always encourage the public to review your emergency game plan and check your emergency supplies. Stay informed with information from reliable sources in order to make the best decisions for you, your family and your business.”

Louisiana’s statewide 211 network is now answering calls about COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. This network is best designed and staffed to handle the large volume of calls from Louisiana residents who are concerned and who have questions about the rapidly-spreading virus.



Anyone looking for information about the COVID-19 outbreak can also dial 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211 for the most current information about the outbreak as it becomes available.

GOHSEP has activated its public information website at www.emergency.la.gov in order to consolidate news releases and other updates.