More than 659,000 acres in Kansas have burned during the course of multiple wildfires that have plagued the state since March 4, causing one death and destroying numerous homes.

Louisiana- According to the State Fire Marshal, the statewide burn ban is lifted.

The burn ban was issued March 25th to prevent the amount of fire-related accidents during the stay-at-home order.

Residents are urged to remain compliant with any local restricts on open burning.