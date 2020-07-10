Starting July 15, face coverings will be mandatory in Gretna

Pedestrians wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus on the streets of Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

GRETNA, LA – On Friday, the City of Gretna announced that due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in our community in the last few weeks, it has become necessary to enact further measures to protect all within our indoor spaces.

Beginning Wednesday, July 15, 2020, individuals will be required to wear masks or other facial coverings in all Gretna commercial and public buildings.

“We take the health and welfare of this community very seriously. We have tried everything in

our power to avoid implementing these measures, but the persistent spread of this life threatening disease has compelled further action, especially in light of new information and data from medical professionals indicating that the use of face coverings in public areas helps prevent the spread of the virus.”

If you have questions regarding these measures or you have observed blatant disregard of this executive proclamation, please contact the City of Gretna’s COVID Compliance Hotline at (504) 247-4016 or email the City of Gretna at COVID19@GretnaLA.com.

Individuals in the City of Gretna shall be required to wear masks or facial coverings:

When indoors and in any common area; such as hallways, stairways, elevators, parking facilities, etc., in all commercial and public buildings;

Riding on public transportation or paratransit.

The following individuals are exempt from wearing a face mask/covering:

Children younger than two years old. These very young children must not wear a face covering because of the risk of suffocation.

Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering. This includes persons with a medical condition for whom wearing a face covering could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance.

Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, stale, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.

Face masks/coverings must be worn upon entering and exiting restaurants, bars or other establishments that offers food or beverage service; otherwise, persons are exempt who are seated at a restaurant, bar or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, while they are eating or drinking, provided that they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet away from persons who are not members of the same household or residence.

Face masks/coverings must be worn upon entering and exiting gyms or other fitness or recreational facilities; otherwise, persons are exempt who are properly socially distanced while working out at a gym or other fitness or recreational facility.