St. Tammany’s grab and go meal distribution resumes March 30

COVINGTON, LA – The St. Tammany Parish Public School System is partnering with local community businesses to offer options for both weekly and daily distribution of “Grab and Go” meals beginning next week.

The daily option allows families to pick up one hot lunch and prepackaged breakfast for each child every weekday at Covington High and Slidell High from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m, beginning Monday, March 30.

The weekly option allows families to pick up five shelf-stable lunches and breakfasts for each child once a week on Wednesdays at six high schools and two junior highs from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. The weekly service begins Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Both options are free and open to all STPPS students and children ages 18 and under.

The local community business partners will prepare and distribute the meals using their own facilities, staff, food and other resources.

“We have worked with local, state, and health officials to find this alternative way to distribute food to families in our community while helping to ensure the health and safety of all those involved,” said Superintendent Trey Folse. “The business partners have the resources to make this program sustainable so we can best meet the needs of our students, employees and community.”

Daily Pick Up for “Grab and Go” Hot Lunch and Breakfast Locations:

Covington High (73030 Lion Drive, Covington 70433)

Slidell High (1 Tiger Drive, Slidell 70458)

Wednesday Only Pick Up for Weekly Box of Shelf Stable Lunch and Breakfast Locations:

Fontainebleau High (100 Bulldog Drive, Mandeville 70471)

Lakeshore High (26031 Highway 1088, Mandeville 70448)

Mandeville High (1 Skipper Drive, Mandeville 70471)

Northshore High (100 Panther Drive, Slidell 70461)

Pearl River High (39110 Rebel Lane, Pearl River 70452)

Salmen High (300 Spartan Drive, Slidell 70458)

Pitcher Junior High (415 S. Jefferson Avenue, Covington 70433)

Slidell Junior High (333 Pennsylvania Avenue, Slidell 70458)

STPPS will continue to provide updates with information and resources via robocalls, the district website, and district social media channels.