St. Tammany Parish statement regarding statewide stay-at-home extension

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. – St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper issued a statement following Governor John Bel Edwards’ extension of the stay-at-home order until May 15.

Cooper had hope for the reopening of businesses but understands that it is not possible as St. Tammany Parish cases continue to rise.

“I had some hope that we would see the Governor’s Stay At Home Order lifted however, based upon data and science, Governor Edwards stated he had to take the position of extending the Order until May 15, 2020. Although we’ve seen a decrease in COVID-like illnesses and hospitalizations, in Region 9, positive cases have not yet decreased. Obviously, there is disappointment in the fact that small businesses and restaurants are unable to fully open under this Order. From a Parish standpoint, we cannot supersede a proclamation by the Governor nor do we do have the authority to be less restrictive than the Governor’s Order. We will take this opportunity to fine-tune our re-opening plan, and use this time to continue to take the precautions necessary to decrease positive cases in St. Tammany.” Parish President Mike Cooper, St. Tammany

