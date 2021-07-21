St. Tammany Parish Public Schools unveils 2021-22 Covid-19 protocol and school guidelines

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — As August quickly approaches, back-to-school season is right around the corner. To prepare for the new school year, St. Tammany Parish Public Schools has unveiled the district’s latest guidelines for 2021-22.

COVID-19 Protocols

The district’s COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-2022 school year are located on the district website at www.stpsb.org/coronavirus. The STPPS Safe Health and Safety guidelines are fluid and will be determined throughout the school year by national, state, and local guidance and mandates. At this time, masks will not be required for students and employees, but masks are highly encouraged for those who are unvaccinated. Due to federal mandate, any student or employee on a school bus will be required to wear a mask while on the bus. Families are encouraged to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to school and work. The school system will continue to use appropriate cleaning measures, encourage hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer, and social distance to the greatest extent possible. The school system will continue to follow CDC guidelines for contact tracing and quarantining.

Registration

Parents and caregivers can register a child through the online registration portal or in person. In person registration will take place July 29-30 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the child’s school. If registration is necessary after July 30, parents and caregivers should call the school to make an appointment. Current STPPS students do not have to register again if moving up in grade level. Parents and caregivers can find the school their child will attend by going to the Find Your School App and typing in their address without the city and state.

Pre-K Applications

All applicants, including those who are seeking paid tuition Pre K spots, must complete an online application to begin the application process for Pre K. Parents and caregivers can find more information about Pre K at www.stpsb.org/prek.

School Meals

All STPPS students will receive free school meals during the 2021-2022 school year.

We encourage qualified parents and caretakers to complete the Free and Reduced Meal application to be eligible for additional benefits from other government programs. The Summer P-EBT benefit will be available for students who received P-EBT at any point and newly eligible Free and Reduced families who qualify by July 30, 2021. Families can apply for Free and Reduced Meal benefits through the STPPS online application.

Applying online is the fastest and most efficient way to apply for benefits but an application form may be requested from central office or a school. Only one application is needed per household and applications may be submitted at any time during the year. The information provided is confidential and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials.

School Supply Lists

School supply lists, by grade level, are located school websites. Supplies will be provided for Pre K students, but students will need to bring a nap mat with them to school. Parents and caregivers can find a list of STPPS schools in the School Directory.

Bus Transportation

Families who need bus transportation can find their bus stop through the STPPS Bus Stop Locator. If a parent or caretaker has questions about bus transportation, they can call the Transportation Department at 985-898-3373 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or email transportation@stpsb.org.