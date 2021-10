COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, October 27, officials with St. Tammany Parish Public Schools announced it would be modifying its masking guidelines.

Beginning Thursday, October 28, masks will no longer be required in STPPS schools and buildings. Instead, they will be highly recommended.

Beginning October 28, masks are highly recommended but not required in STPPS schools & buildings. Masks will continue to be required for students & adults on school buses as mandated by federal law. More information can be found at https://t.co/lW3oCOeOBZ. #OneTeamSTPPS pic.twitter.com/ocpB0rHpVU — St. Tammany Parish Public Schools (@stppschools) October 27, 2021

However, officials say that masks are still required for students and adults on school buses due to a federal mandate.

For more information or to view the school district’s guidelines, click here.