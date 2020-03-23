St. Tammany Parish Public School System meal distribution program suspended immediately

The St. Tammany Parish Public School System “Grab and Go” meal distribution program will be suspended effective immediately. The school system is looking at alternative ways to distribute food to families in our community, and state officials have advised us there may be other statewide meal distribution possibilities.

“We know this is an important service for our families in need at this time, but the safety and health of our students, employees and community remain our top priority,” said Superintendent Trey Folse. “I sincerely appreciate the STPPS Food Service Managers, school administrators, and the PTA and community volunteers who worked last week and today to provide this service to our families. We will continue to follow the guidance of health officials as we evaluate the best and safest ways for our School System to provide support.”

STPPS will continue to provide updates with information and resources via robocalls, the district website, and district social media channels.