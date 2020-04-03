St. Tammany Parish President urges residents to continue to comply with the Governor’s Stay At Home order

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Parish President Mike Cooper urges residents to continue to comply with the Governor’s Stay At Home order, now extended through April 30, 2020, as well as St. Tammany’s Emergency Declaration, and Stay At Home Order, as positive cases and deaths in St. Tammany continue to increase.

St. Tammany Parish has seen an increase in confirmed positive cases from 111 one week ago, Friday, March 27, to 435 today, April 3. The number of COVID-19 deaths in St. Tammany has risen to 10.

“I know staying at home and physically distancing from one another is hard for us to do when the sun’s shining, we all have electricity, and our roads are passable—unlike a hurricane when we can see the threat,” said Parish President Cooper. “The threat of COVID-19 is invisible — but it’s just as real. I’m asking everyone to show respect for each other and for our first responders, and respect the Stay At Home order. Using these resources to remind people of something they already know is wasteful”

In addition, Parish President Cooper thanked the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office for working to address reports of large groups on the waterways through beefing up patrols, and having deputies from the Marine Division out in full force. He also commended all of the municipalities for actively enforcing the Emergency Declaration and the Stay At Home Order.

He asked residents who have underlying medical conditions to stay in, as they may be more vulnerable to COVID-19. He suggested residents shop safely, sending one shopper per household, using one cart, and making one trip per week for essentials. He reminded residents of the 24-hour Keeping Calm Through COVID Hotline from the Louisiana Department of Health, urging residents to use it if they feel overwhelmed.

For accurate updates, visit www.stpgov.org/covid19.