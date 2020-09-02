St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper self-quarantining due to flu-like symptoms

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Parish President Mike Cooper is leading by example as he has self-quarantined — out of an abundance of caution — after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms and a fever last weekend.

He is following St. Tammany Parish Government COVID-19 protocols, as well as the advice of medical professionals.

He has had a rapid COVID-19 test, which was negative, and is currently awaiting the results of a conventional test, expected in the next five to seven days.

He is currently working from home where he is in constant contact with staff, attending meetings via zoom and over the phone, and isolating so as not to come in contact with others.

He is expected to return to work on the Koop Drive campus when he is cleared to do so by a physician.