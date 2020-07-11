St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announces plans for Mask Mandate

ST. TAMMANY – St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced today that based upon recommendations from St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston, as well as additional advisement from local physicians and healthcare professionals, he was preparing an Executive Order regarding masks for release Monday, July 13, 2020. As such, he will move forward with such an order on the heels of Governor John Bel Edwards announcement of additional restrictions to his Phase 2 Executive Order.

“My priority remains on focusing on the health and welfare of our citizenry while maintaining the viability of our economy. I have been urging residents to exercise personal responsibility and wear masks since early April, and I agree with the assertions of medical experts that face coverings may slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Cooper said. “With the help and cooperation of the eight mayors in St. Tammany Parish, we continue to drive home this message with the release of our public service announcement asking citizens to ‘Slow the Pace —Cover you Face.’ We will continue to do so as we know the simple act of covering your face may help protect others from our germs.”

Cooper says he will move forward with the planned Executive Order next week, and continues to ask all residents to do everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 including physically distancing, avoiding large crowds, washing hands frequently, and covering your face when in public around others.