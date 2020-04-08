St. Tammany Parish Government announces COVID-19 operational updates

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Parish President Mike Cooper announced the extension of his Stay At Home Order through April 30, 2020.

Parish Government will continue to operate remotely to best serve its employees and its citizens.

The extension includes additional provisions essential stores and retail establishments must do to ensure safety as they continue to operate including: provide hand sanitizer and/or sanitizer wipes to all customers at entrances and exits; provide markings on the floor at registers indicating six-foot distances between customers waiting to checkout; instruct customers to maintain a distance of six feet from one another at all times; and restrict group shopping with a few noted exceptions.

“This pandemic has impacted us in so many ways. I cannot emphasize enough how critical these next two weeks are in order to slow the spread of this virus. That’s why we’ve again chosen to lead by example, extend our Order, and ask our employees to continue to work remotely,” Cooper said. “We want to get on the road to recovery, and if we stick to our mission to stop the spread, we will see this road open up sooner than later.”

The extension of the Stay At Home Order continues closures already in place including the Kids Konnection Playground, Camp Salmen Nature Park, the St. Tammany Fishing Pier, the Tammany Trace, and Northshore Beach. The Lacombe draw bridge on the Tammany Trace will remain in the upright position for the duration of the closure, to allow marine vessels to get through. All Parish Government buildings remain closed to the public. Non-emergency intakes have been suspended at the Department of Animal Services, and Animal Control Officers will answer emergency calls only.

St. Tammany Parish Government’s Access St. Tammany STPG-TV is broadcasting a COVID-19 Dashboard with up-to-the-minute information from St. Tammany Parish Government, the Louisiana’s Governor’s Office, the Louisiana Department of Health, and the CDC. Viewers can watch it on Charter at Channel 710, or on AT&T U-Verse, Channel 99, menu item Access St. Tammany. It is also live-streamed here. Here’s a link to our YouTube Channel COVID-19 Playlist. Find additional COVID-19 information at www.stpgov.org/covid19.