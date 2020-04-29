St. Tammany Parish begins free face mask distribution

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. – The St. Tammany Parish government has received approximately 90,000 masks donated from Hanes Clothing Co. through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

The masks are washable, reusable and free.

The following Fire Districts in St. Tammany Parish will be distributing masks at various times according to local officials:

Madisonville

424 Highway 22 West Madisonville, LA.

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. or until supplies last

Bush

All fire stations in Bush

While supplies last, no frame time given

Lacombe

Station 31, 60267 South 8th Street

Daily in front the station from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Slidell

STFPD #1 Headquarters located at 522 Robert Boulevard or at Camp Villere National Guard Armory located at 34845 Grantham College Drive

9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and then again from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Mandeville

All fire stations in Mandeville

8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. daily

Folsom

Pick-up at 82378 June Street in Folsom

Starting Thursday, April 30 beginning at 11:30 a.m. You will be required to show proof that you are a resident of the Folsom Community



Covington

Drive-thru at 525 N. Jefferson Avenue with cars lining up facing east on W. 26th Avenue Thursday, April 30 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Drive-thru at Peter Atkins Park with cars lining up facing east on W. 27th Avenue Thursday, April 30 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.



Abita Springs

Pick-up during the drive-thru Farmer’s Market at 22049 Main Street

Thursday, April 30 starting at 10:00 a.m. Masks at this location are for Abita Springs residents only



Pearl River

Town Hall of Pearl River located at 39460 Willis Alley

Starting at 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. or until supplies are depleted Disabled, elderly, those with special needs or their caregivers can contact ahead of time for delivery. Contact is available by emailing contact@pearlriverfire.org or visiting their Facebook page.

