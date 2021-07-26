St. Tammany Parish announces new Covid-19 protocol following an increase in cases over the weekend

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Government offices with St. Tammany Parish will soon adopt new measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Beginning Tuesday, July 27, all visitors (both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing upon entering government buildings.

Additionally, unvaccinated employees will also be required to wear face coverings. Vaccinated employees are strongly encouraged to wear masks as well.

Upon announcing the new policies, STP President Mike Cooper said:

“We are without a doubt in a fourth surge right now. We are strongly encouraging all Parish employees and citizens to become vaccinated as we limit the spread of this pandemic. Our Parish has made remarkable strides in fighting COVID and related restrictions, especially when it comes to balancing safety and economy. Let’s take our efforts to the next level, together.” St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, July 26, 2021

The announcement follows the Louisiana Department of Health’s report of more that 7,500 cases over the weekend. This includes 509 within the parish — the largest recorded increase in one weekend.

In addition to the new policies, St. Tammany Parish officials encourage unvaccinated individuals to consider getting the vaccine.