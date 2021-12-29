St. Tammany Parish announces community COVID-19 testing sites

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Leaders with St. Tammany Parish have announced two locations for free COVID-19 testing.

On Thursday, December 30, and Friday, December 31, tests will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds in Covington.

Tests will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis or while supplies last. To receive testing at the fairgrounds, visitors must pre-register.

Location Details

St. Tammany Parish Fair Grounds

1304 N Columbia Street, Covington, LA

Testing runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to register

Fritchie Park Gym

905 W. Howze Beach Road, Slidell, LA

Dec. 30, Jan. 3-7: Testing runs from 12p.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing runs from 12p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 31 — Jan. 2: Testing available from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing available from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. No registration required

Additionally, another site in Slidell will also begin free testing on December 30. Up until January 7, tests will be available at the Fritchie Park Gym.

Because of the holidays, hours differ based on the date. On Thursday, December 30, along with January 3-7, testing will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. From December 31 to January 2, testing will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

“Based on the information we have received from our medical advisors, we believe that we are in the beginning of another surge of COVID-19,” Parish President Mike Cooper explained. “We are encouraging all of our citizens to seek testing if you are feeling unwell, consult with your medical professionals regarding protection from COVID-19, including vaccination, and take steps you deem necessary to protect yourself and your family.”