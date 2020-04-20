Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

St. Tammany inmate tests positive for COVID-19

MANDEVILLE – An inmate in the St. Tammany Parish Jail has officially tested positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms for the virus.

As soon as the inmate started showing signs that they had the virus, all of the other inmates were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Now all inmates are being monitored for symptoms, including taking temperatures twice daily.

Four more inmates have a low grade fever, and are being watched closely. Inmates who are scheduled to leave the facility must be in quarantine for two weeks before they can return home.

