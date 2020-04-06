St. Louis Cathedral bells toll for coronavirus victims

NEW ORLEANS – The bells at the St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter tolled solemnly for coronavirus victims on Palm Sunday.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond has asked all Catholic Churches in New Orleans to follow suit and ring their bells as well.

The 6 p.m. ringing of the bells will become a daily reminder for the faithful to pray for those affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Aymond also invited leaders of other congregations to join in on the new tradition to help recognize and pray for the suffering of those afflicted by COVID-19 and their families.