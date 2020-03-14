St. John the Baptist Parish reports first presumptive positive case of COVID-19

St. John the Baptist Parish – Along with seven other parishes, St. John Parish now has at least one presumptive positive COVID-19 case.

The Emergency Operation Center received confirmation from the Louisiana Department of Health that a St. John Parish resident tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, and is being treated in Jefferson Parish.

The test result will be sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Parish President Hotard issued an emergency declaration to meet the needs of the community during this time.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation. We understand the presumptive positive case may concern our community, but at this time there is no evidence of a large community spread,” said President Hotard. “We ask that you continue taking the necessary precautions.”

There are steps you can take to keep you and your loved ones protected:

Cover your cough

Stay home if you are sick

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water, if soap and water are not available use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Avoid close contact (within six feet) with those who are sick

Do not visit nursing homes or senior citizens center unless absolutely necessary

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are experiencing non-life-threatening symptoms (dry cough, fever, shortness of breath) call your primary physician and seek advice before showing up to a medical facility. Dial 211 if you do not have a primary physician.

Reliable Sources of Information