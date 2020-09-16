St. John Parish moving into Phase 3

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH – On Friday, September 11, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana would be moving into Phase 3.

Additionally, St. John is one of five parishes that met the Governor’s criteria to reopen bars with restrictions due to a COVID-19 percent positivity rate of 5 percent or less for two consecutive weeks.

“The residents of St. John have made great progress by complying with local and state mandates, and I thank them for working together for the health of our community,” said President Hotard. “Our positivity rate is less than 5% due to our strict compliance; therefore, we are able to move into Phase 3. Should our numbers warrant a change to these restrictions, we will immediately make adjustments for the safety of our community.”

Phase 3 Includes:

Mask requirements are still in effect.

Restaurants, businesses and churches can now operate at 75% of capacity.

Bars can operate with table service only at 25% of capacity up to 50 patrons; anyone under is prohibited 21 from entering.

Alcohol sales at all venues must end at 10 p.m.

Sports events will be limited to 25% of capacity, with social distancing required and no alcohol.

Indoor gatherings like weddings and birthday parties, can operate with 50% capacity up to 250 people.

Live music will still not be allowed indoors.

Salons, spas and gyms can operate at 75%.

Casinos will remain at 50% of capacity and 75% of their gaming positions.

The governor said there will be no change in the ban on nursing home visitations. The Department of Health is working on a pilot project that would allow outdoor visits to nursing homes, also in parishes with positivity rates of five percent or less.

Read the Phase 3 proclamation here. For questions or concerns, visit opensafely.la.gov or email stjohnstrong@stjohn-la.gov. Stay updated with St. John Parish at sjbparish.com, Facebook and Instagram.