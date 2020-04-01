St. James Parish curfew begins April 1 at 9 P.M.

Businessman using smartphone and holding paper cup ina urban scene. Worried businessman in walking on the road and messaging with phone. Young man text messaging through cell phone while walking on the road in the city centre.

ST. JAMES PARISH – On Wednesday, St. James Parish President, Pete Dufresne and the St. James Parish Sheriff, Willy Martin signed an executive order in accordance with the proclamation of state of emergency to impose a curfew effective immediately.

The established curfew for all of St. James Parish, including the Town of Gramercy and the Town of Lutcher, will begin at 9:00 p.m. tonight, April 1.

The curfew will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. every day until notice is given otherwise.

All pedestrian and vehicular movement will be prohibited during these hours except for travel associated with fire, police, emergency, hospital services, and the operation of essential businesses as provided by the Governor’s Proclamation issued on March 22.

Read the St. James Parish Executive Order HERE.

Read the Governor’s Executive Order HERE.