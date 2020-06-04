St. Charles Parish to enter Phase Two of reopening

HAHNVILLE, LA – Beginning Friday, June 5, St. Charles Parish will enter Phase Two of reopening following the White House’s Opening Up America Again plan and Governor John Bel Edwards’ order for the State of Louisiana.

“We are looking forward to moving into Phase Two of reopening and getting St. Charles Parish back to business,” said President Matthew Jewell. “COVID-19 is still a risk for our most vulnerable populations which include those with pre-existing conditions and the elderly, so I encourage everyone to continue to take the necessary precautions to protect them and check in on them freuqently.”

The following business can operate at 50% capacity during Phase Two in St. Charles Parish:

Restaurants, cafes and coffee shops

Gyms and fitness centers

Barber and beauty shops and nail salons

Bars and breweries with LDH food permits (without LDH food permits will be able to open at 25% occupancy)

Massage establishments, spas and tattoo establishments (under strict guidance from LDH), esthetician services (under strict guidance from the Cosmetology Board)

Event centers and wedding venues

Outdoor playgrounds and play centers (children must be accompanied by an adult)

Casinos and video poker establishments may open at 50 percent occupancy, but limited to 75 percent of their gaming positions, with spacing to allow for social distancing and with enhanced sanitation (Note: Plans must be submitted to the Gaming Control Board for additional guidance)

Businesses that will remain closed during Phase Two include:

Contact sports, children’s indoor play centers and theme parks

Concert and music halls, and other similar businesses

Additionally, live entertainment is not permitted inside any building or indoor function. For specific guidelines regarding capacity and guidance, please visist the State Fire Marshal office here. For additional information from the Governor’s office regarding reopening, please visit here.

The St. Charles Parish Courthouse, and other government buildings, will also open to 50% capacity with the same restrictions currently in place. The following persons are not permitted to enter a Courthouse or other governmental buildings:

Persons who have been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last fourteen (14) days.

Persons who have been advised to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital, or health agency.

Persons exhibiting respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills or fatigue.

Persons entering the Courthouse will be required to have their temperature taken. Anyone having a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater will be prohibited from entering courthouse.

Any member of the public wishing to enter the courthouse or other public buildings will be required to wear a facial mask or covering (face masks and coverings will not be supplied).

The following Park and Recreation facilities will be open during Phase Two:

Playgrounds

Basketball Courts

Tennis Courts

Edward A. Dufresne (for clinics only)