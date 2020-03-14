St. Charles Parish reports another presumptive case of COVID-19

HAHNVILLE, LA – On Saturday, the St. Charles Parish Emergency Operation Center received confirmation from the Louisiana Department of Health that a second St. Charles Parish resident tested presumptively positive for COVID-19. This patient is being treated in Jefferson Parish. Parish President Matthew Jewell remains in constant communication with the Governor’s office as this is a fluid situation.

While St. Charles Parish Government remains open and operational, all recreation and senior events have been postponed until further notice. The Council on Aging will continue to deliver meals but all other events have been postponed.

Residents should remain vigilant and continue to follow CDC hygiene and social distancing recommendations as follows:

Clean your hands often using soap and water and wash for at least 20 seconds; affective hand sanitizers should contain at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

For additional information on COVID-19 in St. Charles Parish, visit www.stcharlesparish-la.gov/covid19 or visit www.coronavirus.gov for CDC information and recommendations.