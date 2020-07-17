St. Charles Parish Public Schools releases ‘Family Reopening Guide’

ST. CHARLES PARISH – On Friday, the St. Charles Parish Public School System shared its Family Reopening Guide.

This guide, while not all encompassing, provides stakeholders with accurate, timely, and concise information as we navigate through reopening and operating schools amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

This guide reflects input from a number of subcommittees and the SCPPS Strong Start 2020 Taskforce, which held numerous meetings and spent countless hours to determine and compile the information contained in the Family Reopening Guide. Housed on the school system’s website under the COVID-19 tab, this guide will be a living document, continually updated as we reopen schools in August of 2020.

First and foremost, we are committed to implementing a safe, efficient, and equitable return to school in accordance with guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), and the CDC. As we reopen schools, the health and safety of our students and employees remain our top priorities.

Our plans are made knowing that at any time the situation may change and adjustments may be needed. Contained in this guide is updated and new information we know as of now about:

School Schedules by Phases Staggered Opening for Students.

eLearning Program LHSAA has approved eligibility for high school student-athletes. Additional information about eLearning will be coming soon in the eLearning Program Handbook.

School Operations High school late take-in days are being replaced by early dismissals. See the guide for more information.

Health and Safety Due to Louisiana Bulletin 741, 3 rd -5 th grade students are now required to wear face coverings in all settings. See the guide for more information.

Student Safety Protocols See the guide for COVID-19 scenario responses and more information.

Supporting Services All students will be loaned a technology device to take home. Free WiFi will be available in all school parking lots. See the guide for more information.

Other School Considerations See the guide for more information about visitor protocols, recess, and physical education.



We know there are still many unanswered questions and thoughtful concerns that our students, families, employees, and community have relative to returning to our physical buildings. Please know we are doing our best to provide information to you as it is determined and received. We will continue to keep you updated as we prepare to welcome our students and employees back to campuses in August. If you have questions, please submit them to strongstart@stcharles.k12.la.us.

Please note that this guide is subject to change, and plans are flexible as new health data and guidance are received.

“We embrace this opportunity to reimagine services, increase levels of support, and prepare our students for success in an ever-changing world. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we are certain that our core business of teaching and learning will continue in whatever situation we may face,” Dr. Ken Oertling, Superintendent, St. Charles Parish Public Schools.