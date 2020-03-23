St. Charles Parish President urges residents to abide by the Governor’s stay at home order

A graffiti consisting of the text “Stay Home” and a symbolic novel coronavirus has been sprayed on the ground in Munich, Germany, Monday March, 16, 2020. Berlin has closed all Bars and pubs because of the corona virus outbreak in Germany. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

HAHNVILLE LA – President Matthew Jewell urges residents to follow Governor John Bel Edward’s stay-at-home orders effective Monday March 23, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

Residents should only leave their home if they need to obtain essential provisions. Essential businesses such as pharmacies, grocery stores, hardware stores, and restaurants providing pick-up and drive through services are permitted to remain open.

A full list of essential services can be found here. This is not Martial Law and movement throughout, or between, parishes is not being restricted.

“It is imperative that everyone takes these orders seriously and that we all do our part to flatten the curve and minimize the spread of this virus. Act as if you have the virus and isolate as much as possible,” said President Jewell. “Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open and will continue to get deliveries so there is no need for residents to hoard any supplies.”

The governor has also ordered that public and private gatherings of ten (10) or more should be postponed or cancelled. This does not apply to grocery stores, airports, medical facilities, office buildings, factories or manufacturing facilities.

As previously announced, the St. Charles Parish Courthouse and all government buildings will be closed to the public beginning tomorrow and will require an appointment to enter if necessary. Residents needing to conduct business at the courthouse or other government buildings must call ahead of time to make an appointment; additionally, many offices have made adjustments to handle business over the phone.

These orders are currently in place until April 13, 2020 but may be extended if deemed necessary.

For additional information on COVID-19 in St. Charles Parish, visit www.stcharlesparish-la.gov/covid19 , Facebook at @stcharlesgov, or visit www.coronavirus.gov for CDC information and recommendations. Residents can also receive updates from the state by dialing 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211 for the most current information about the outbreak as it becomes available.