St. Charles Parish launches COVID-19 online dashboard

HAHNVILLE, LA – St. Charles Parish has launched an online dashboard to show parish-specific information about COVID-19.

The local dashboard will be updated daily using the information provided by the Louisiana Department of Health and will be located on the parish’s website here.

The St. Charles Parish dashboard will be updated daily (except Saturday) following updates released by LDH and will include coronavirus related hospitalizations in St. Charles Parish.

The dashboard will also include cases by zipcode section, which will be updated once a week.

To view the dashboard and other COVID-19 related information, please visit www.stcharlesparish-la.gov/covid19