St. Charles Parish cancels baseball, softball and t-ball summer programs

Hahnville, LA – St. Charles Parish is actively working to provide youth summer programming. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the availability of space, the following changes will apply:

Swamp School will have a delayed start and will begin on July 6. Week 1: July 6-10 Week 2: July 13-17

All other summer camp programs hosted by St. Charles Parish are canceled.

The following summer sports programs are canceled: baseball, softball and t-ball.

All registration fees and dues will be refunded. T-ball, baseball and 7/8 girl’s softball participants will be refunded by your affiliated Booster Club; please have patience as they navigate through the refund process. Girls Softball 9-17 will be refunded by St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation.

In light of these cancellations, St. Charles Parish is arranging clinics for various sports, which would allow for small groups to gather and practice skills. Details on these clinics, including dates, times and costs, will be forthcoming.

Playgrounds throughout the parish will remain closed during Phase 1 of the Governor’s reopening.

Lastly, the Department of Recreation is working on a plan that would allow fall sports to start early.

For additional information regarding recreation or sporting activities, please call the Department of Parks and Recreation at 985-783-5090 or visit our website at www.scparksandrec.com.