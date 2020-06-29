St. Charles Parish and Ochsner host blood drive with free antibody tests for all donors

HAHNVILLE, LA – Ochsner Health has partnered with St. Charles Parish to host a blood drive on Wednesday, July 8.

The blood drive will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center located at 247 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, in Luling.

Donors will have their temperature taken before entering the building and will not be permitted to enter if their temperature is 100.4 or higher.

Additionally, all donors will be required to wear a mask or face covering. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided by Ochsner to ensure everyone can donate blood safely.

Ochsner blood banks, like blood banks across the nation, are currently experiencing a critical blood shortage. All blood types are needed, especially platelets and Type O red cells.

Before You Donate:

We encourage you to eat a healthy meal and drink water prior to donating.

Individuals taking medication for high blood pressure or cholesterol CAN donate! All blood types are needed.

Picture ID required.

Antibody Testing and How it Works

A COVID-19 antibody test can determine if a person’s immune system has created antibodies in response to COVID-19. Presence of the antibody indicates the individual has been infected with COVID-19 in the past but is not guaranteed immunity or protection from future infection.

Because this virus is new and there are still many unknowns, there is not enough information at this time to determine what defines COVID-19 immunity and how long immunity may last.

During your blood donation, a small amount of the blood collected will be separately tested for COVID-19 antibodies. All participating donors will be notified via mail of the results. Note: To be eligible for the free COVID-19 antibody test, it must be a successful blood or platelet donation.

While the antibody testing is a step in the right direction, people should continue to follow CDC guidelines, including social distancing, wearing a mask in public and good hand hygiene practices. Individuals with a negative antibody test should be aware that they have not been infected by the virus or developed antibodies to COVID-19. If an individual were to test positive for antibodies, the same social practices should remain in place prior to testing as we continue to learn more about this virus.