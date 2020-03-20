St. Bernard Parish statement on COVID-19

CHALMETTE, LA – Here is the latest information related to St. Bernard Parish’s response to the Coronavirus.

St. Bernard Transit (Bus Service)

St. Bernard Transit is running on a holiday schedule with an express bus running from Poydras to Arabi at 6:00 a.m. Starting at 7:00 a.m. in Poydras buses will arrive at stops every two hours with the last Arabi to Poydras bus departing at 6 p.m. from Mehle St and St. Claude Avenue.

SBA Disaster Assistance

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Louisiana small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Applicants can call 1-800-659-2955 or apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is December 21, 2020.

Hospitality Cares Pandemic Response Fund

There is a $500 one time grant for hospitality workers who earn below $30,000 for an individual and $61,000 for household with children. To find out if you qualify visit https://www.unitedwaysela.org/hospitalitycares

Coronavirus Cases

St. Bernard Parish has a total of 5 cases of residents who tested positive.

Seniors

Wal-Mart Stores will allow seniors 60 and older to shop one hour from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesdays beginning March 24th. The store hours are 7a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Limited Operations

St. Bernard Parish Assessor’s Office is operating by phone only 504-279-6379

Suspended Operations

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles – conduct business at www.expresslane.org

Stressed about COVID-19? Call 1-866-310-7977 24/7

If you are feeling overwhelmed with stress, fear and anxiety about the uncertainty surrounding this public health emergency, there is a special Keeping Calm through COVID Hotline you can call. This connects you to trained, compassionate counselors who can offer support and who can direct you to mental health and substance abuse counseling services.

Stay Up-to-date on St. Bernard Parish’s response to COVID-19

Call 504-278-4200

Email questions to info@sbpg.net

Visit www.sbpg.net

Social Media Sites – Follow us to stay up-to-date on the latest information

State and federal information on COVID-19

Visit LA Department of Health www.ldh.la.gov/coronavirus

Visit Centers for Disease Control www.cdc.gov

Help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus by

Practicing Social Distancing

Stay out of public parks and playgrounds

Refrain from gatherings of 10 or more people

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick