St. Bernard Parish Public School System releases ‘Guide to Returning to School’

ST. BERNARD PARISH – On Friday, the SBPSB released a “Guide to Returning to School.”

The guide was posted on the district website and social media accounts.

Superintendent Doris Voitier said, “As a school district, we are preparing for a reopening that prioritizes the safety of students and staff above all else while also providing strong learning opportunities for students regardless of the reopening scenarios.”

St. Bernard Parish Public School System will be providing families with two options for the upcoming school year:

Primary Option Students will return to school following the educational model outlined in the plan provided.

Secondary Option 100% virtual option. Different from what families and students experienced in the spring, students will engage in learning with recorded video lessons, and attendance and grades will be monitored. A separate registration is required for this option, and information can be found in the plan.



A virtual informational session for families interested in learning more about the Virtual Option being offered is being held Monday, July 20 at 3:00 P.M. Information about the option is available by visiting www.sbpsb.org/virtualoption.

The “Guide to Returning to School” along with information about the district wide policies and procedures for this upcoming year can be found by visiting www.sbpsb.org/strongstart2020 .