St. Bernard Parish provides coronavirus update

CHALMETTE, LA – When it comes to coronavirus, the message in St. Bernard Parish is the same: wash your hands, observe CDC protocols and, if you get sick, stay home and contact your doctor.

This is the message issued today by leaders of St. Bernard Parish Government, Ochsner St. Bernard Parish Hospital and members of the St. Bernard Parish School Board. As of early today there have been 6 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the greater New Orleans area. There have been NO deaths.

“We are asking Parish employees and residents to stay home if you are sick, and call your doctor, clinic, or public health facility,” said Ronnie Alonzo, Chief Administrative Officer for St. Bernard Parish Government. St. Bernard Parish Government and their partners are prepared for when the virus hits the community. Ochsner St. Bernard Parish Hospital CEO Kim Keene stated, “Those who are sick may contact Ochsner Anywhere Care, supported by their Urgent Care, Emergency Medicine and Online Care Group providers, and is available for on-demand virtual visits. Providers are online 24/7 to see patients anywhere to help with assessment. Patients should download the free app from their smartphone or tablet here. There is a charge for this service, but most health insurance plans will cover that cost. A good source of information on the virus itself is the CDC website called coronavirus.gov.

People who are over 60 and/or have underlying health issues are most at risk from COVID-19 and should observe all protocols issued by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The protocol for diagnosing, containing and preventing the Coronavirus has NOT changed in St. Bernard Parish. Community leaders meeting today said, at his point, there is no need to cancel events or close facilities. Please continue to follow St. Bernard Parish updates on the website or on Facebook.