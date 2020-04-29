St. Bernard Parish Government will distribute reusable face masks on Friday, May 1

CHALMETTE, La. – St. Bernard Parish Government will distribute 16,000 reusable face masks to the public on Friday, May 1, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. while supplies last.

The masks are part of a donation by Hanes Clothing co. Each vehicle that participates will receive one pack consisting of five masks.

Due to the limited number of masks available, parish officials are asking only those in need to participate.

The masks will be available at the following locations:

St. Bernard Parish Government Complex 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette

Chalmette High School Ninth Grade Academy parking lot 1101 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette

St. Bernard Historic Courthouse 1201 Bayou Road, St. Bernard

