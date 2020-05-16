NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana enters a new phase of the coronavirus response and many businesses reopen, Dr. Rachel, the Teaching Doctor, says we should still take precautions not to catch or spread the virus.

“The vulnerable people are still our vulnerable people. That is not changing,” says Dr. Rachel during WGNO’s Special Report: Coronavirus: the Latest–Your Questions Answered. She and news anchor Curt Sprang discussed the “new normal” in Louisiana as it begins to wake up after a nearly two-month-long shutdown.

Dr. Rachel says you can go back to work and stay safe. Wearing face coverings in an office environment keeps workers safe. Washing your hands with soap and water is still important, or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water isn’t an option. Keeping a social distance of six feet continues to be the backbone of avoiding contact with the virus.

“Most important, if you are sick or you feel sick, do not go to work,” stresses Dr. Rachel. She says we have enough testing now that you can find out if you have the virus and then return to work knowing there is no danger.

Dr. Rachel says the list of symptoms for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is growing.

“Every day we are learning more and more about this virus,” she says. Besides the three well-known symptoms of high fever, cough, and shortness of breath, Dr. Rachel says you can add:

loss of taste and smell

sinus congestion and headache

intense fatigue

nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea

abdominal pain

blue toes and fingers

red eyes

purple rash

stroke-like symptoms

