NEW ORLEANS — Most of the patients who get COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with mild symptoms recover at home–a point Dr. Rachel, the Teaching Doctor, wants people to understand.

Recovery is the focus of this week’s WGNO special report Coronavirus: the Latest–Your Questions Answered with Dr. Rachel and WGNO News anchor Curt Sprang.

“No one person’s recovery is the same,” says Dr. Rachel. “Everyone shares a different recovery path.”

Dr. Rachel says COVID-19 patients recovering at home may see their symptoms improve in 7-10 days. But, they could cycle off and on and, in some cases, last for two weeks. The unpredictable nature of virus can cause stress in patients.

“Try not to fight your symptoms,” Dr Rachel recommends. “It seems like this virus has the control of when you will feel better. And, this is a tough thing to manage.”

In the special report, Dr. Rachel speaks with two patients who recovered at home.

