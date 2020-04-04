NEW ORLEANS — In the WGNO special report Coronavirus: the Latest – Your Questions Answered, medical correspondent Dr. Rachel, the Teaching Doctor, answers the most common questions she hears from patients and viewers.

Dr. Rachel explains how the virus effects our bodies and the damage it can do to our lungs.

“When you become infected with the virus, your immune system kicks in to fight it, leading to inflammation,” says Dr. Rachel.

“When it attacks the upper airways, you can get mild to moderate inflammation of the nasal and lung tissues,” she continues. “So, you have mild symptoms like a dry cough, sore throat, and sinus congestion. This is what happens in about 80% of people with COVID-19.”

Dr. Rachel explains that 15% of patients get a severe infection which may cause fluid to build up in their lungs. She says that 5% of patients have a reaction so severe they must go on a ventilator.

The special report, hosted by WGNO anchor Curt Sprang, includes a more detailed description of the virus’ effects on your body and examines some of the problems faced by a community dealing with the outbreak. Dr. Rachel also explains why some people have more complications with the virus than others.

