Spain has thousands of infected health workers

A man begs for alms as people line up to buy supplies from a shop during the coronavirus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, March 27, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

MADRID — Spain’s severely strained health service has 9,444 workers infected with Covid-19, a figure Amnesty International says is the highest among countries affected by the outbreak.

The number is nearly 15 percent of Spain’s total of 64,059 infected cases and has increased considerably in recent days.

Spanish health workers have been saying they are seriously lacking in basic protective material, such as masks, gloves and gowns. Hospitals are full and approaching the breaking point in many cities.

The Spanish branch of Amnesty issued a statement demanding Spain do more to protect the health workers, saying “authorities cannot make more excuses: It’s their obligation to protect those who protect us and to do it before it is too late.”

Spanish health officials say they are doing their utmost to get material to all.