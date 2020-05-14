Southern University at New Orleans hosts virtual graduation on May 16

The University will celebrate its 2020 graduates on Saturday, May 16, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the first time ever Virtual Celebration.

The graduates will receive a text message to access the site to begin the Virtual Graduation Experience. The Celebration will include congratulatory videos, messages from the SUNO community, and social filters so that the graduates can share this major accomplishment with their family and friends.

The filters (available on Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook) will allow graduates to wear a virtual graduation cap while celebrating with balloons, confetti, and music.

The celebration will include special messages from Governor John Bel Edwards, SU System President, Dr. Ray Belton, SUNO Interim Chancellor, Dr. James H. Ammons, Jr., Commence-ment Chair, Dr. Brenda Jackson, and other guests. Family, friends, and others can also watch the celebration video by visiting the SUNO website at www.SUNO.edu.

The University plans to hold its traditional in-person 2020 Graduation Ceremony in mid-December.