Southeastern Louisiana University transitioning to online course

HAMMOND, LA – On Thursday, university officials announced that although there are no known cases of COVID-19 currently on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus, beginning Wednesday, March 18, out of an abundance of caution, Southeastern will transition all in-person classes to remote instruction until further notice.

The move is an effort to limit instances where sizable groups of individuals gather in close proximity.

In order to allow for a more efficient transition for faculty and students, face-to-face classes will not meet from Friday, March 13, through Tuesday, March 17.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff are our paramount concern,” said Southeastern President John L. Crain. “The completion of the educational goals of our students is secondary only to their health, safety and well-being. These priorities guide all of our actions and decisions.”

Several university-sponsored events scheduled to occur in the next few days have already been canceled. After this weekend, all university-sponsored events involving a significant number of participants will be canceled or rescheduled.

Campus operations will continue, and employees are expected to report to work.

For updated information regarding COVID-19, visit Southeastern’s website at southeastern.edu/coronavirus.