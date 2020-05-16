Southeastern celebrates graduates virtually

Aubree Weldon of Baton Rouge celebrates her graduation from Southeastern Louisiana University. Southeastern hosted a virtual celebration Saturday in advance of the still-planned face-to-face commencement later this summer.

HAMMOND – In order to honor its spring 2020 graduates, Southeastern hosted a virtual celebration Saturday in advance of the still-planned face-to-face commencement later this summer.

“Graduating college is a top 10 moment in most people’s lives,” said Southeastern President John L. Crain. “At Southeastern we do everything we can to put students first, and we wanted to take the moment to truly acknowledge this incredible time for these new graduates.”

Southeastern put together a virtual celebration with messages from multiple speakers, including Robin Roberts, Southeastern alumna and Good Morning America host. The celebration was geared toward sharing the excitement of a normal commencement, which was to be held Saturday, May 16.

“While we still plan to have a face-to-face commencement for this spring’s graduates later this year, we also wanted everyone to take a little time to celebrate on the original day of commencement,” said Chief Enrollment Management Officer Kay Maurin.

Students were able to share and participate in the celebration remotely.

“The virtual commencement celebration experience was a complete surprise and an amazing tribute to 2020 grads like myself. From Southeastern’s very own Robin Roberts’ video of encouragement to the fun and spirited social media filters this is such a unique idea,” said graduate Aubree Weldon of Baton Rouge. “Thank you to everyone who thought of us and wanted to give us our special moment to end the semester. This semester may not have ended the way we planned, but the commencement page was definitely a fun way to celebrate us as graduates of Southeastern Louisiana University!”

Southeastern celebrated approximately 1,100 graduates, including 380 men and 734 women, who were receiving 16 different degrees and representing 22 states and 19 countries. Spring graduates will receive their diplomas in the mail.