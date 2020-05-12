Some Louisiana businesses set to reopen during Phase 1 of Gov. Edwards’ plan

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards says the statewide stay at home order will be lifted at the end of the week, allowing some businesses to reopen starting May 15.

That includes churches, gyms, movie theaters, casinos, racetracks without spectators, barber shops, hair salons, and nail salons.

Retail stores and restaurants will now be allowed to let customers inside, with social distancing, and with no more than 25 percent capacity.

Zoos, aquariums, and some museums can re-open. Places with interactive exhibits, like children’s museums, are not allowed to open just yet. Neither are amusement parks, spas, bars, or tattoo parlors.

Governor Edwards says the Phase 1 reopening will last until June 5. At that time, he will decide whether or not the state is ready to move to re-open more businesses in Phase 2.