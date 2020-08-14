Some Assumption Parish School virtual students can’t log in

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – If it is not coronavirus causing issues for local schools, it is something else.

Well, that something else for Assumption Parish School students involves a power outage and the inability for virtual students in grades 6-12 to log in.

This is the message that students in Assumption Parish Schools saw on Thursday:

Assumption Parish Schools posted this message on their Facebook page:

Some virtual students in grades 6-12 using the Edgenuity system may be experiencing problems logging in. We are aware that there is a problem, and the company is working hard to correct the issue. We hope to have this issue resolved between now and Monday. We ask that you try logging in each day between now and Monday, and if you can’t get in by Monday, please contact us. Students who cannot log in between now and Monday will not be marked absent. This issue is not related to the network and phone outage. We are very sorry for this inconvenience.

Work is still being done to fix the issue.

The latest from Assumption Parish Schools can be found below:

Internet/Phone Outage Update: It has been discovered that a backbone fiber optic transport line has been damaged and needs repairing. We have not been given a timeline on the repair, only that the owner of the damaged line is working diligently to restore it. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we wait for our services to be restored.