So, your COVID-19 eviction protection runs out July 31. Now what?

HOUSTON, Tx. (KLFY) — The federal COVID-19 moratorium on evictions expires on Saturday, July 31, and the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center says as many as 100,000 Louisiana residents may be at risk.
So, what do you do?
The American Rescue Plan offers assistance to prevent renters from losing their homes. The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness has created the following “comprehensive step-by-step guide” for people at risk of eviction.
Step 1: GET INFORMED
- Learn about your rights.
Step 2: REACH OUT
- Write a letter to your landlord with this free tool (Español).
- Call your local 211 (Español) and/or your local Continuum of Care (Español).
- Get advice from a local housing counselor (Español).
Step 3: APPLY FOR EMERGENCY AID
- Find Emergency Rental Assistance in your area (Español) and learn how it works (Español).
- Apply for help paying other bills (utilities, phone, medical) (Español).
- See if you’re eligible for food assistance (Español).
- Request help from a mutual aid group in your community (Español).
Step 4: CLAIM YOUR PANDEMIC RELIEF
- The federal government issued three Economic Impact Payments. Make sure you got all three. (Español)
- If you have children and didn’t automatically receive the Child Tax Credit, sign up for it. (Español)
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have also partnered on a housing assistance website to help homeowners and renters during the coronavirus pandemic.