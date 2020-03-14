Slidell Mayor issues statement on coronavirus

SLIDELL, LA – On Saturday, Slidell Mayor, Greg Cromer released a statement on COVID-19.

In the letter he says, “Over the last several days, President Trump, Governor Edwards and Parish President Cooper issued National, State and Parish emergency declarations, respectively. All St. Tammany Parish public and parochial schools will be closed until April 13. A ban was also put into effect prohibiting most gatherings of 250 or more people through April 13. Most special events in the City of Slidell scheduled to take place in the next month have been postponed or canceled.”

Mayor Cromer further listed a few venues that will remain open, including Slidell City Hall, all City of Slidell Parks, as well as the Slidell Museum and Slidell Mardi Gras Museum.

