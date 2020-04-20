Signs of the times: Messages of hope lift spirits during the Covid-19 crisis

NEW ORLEANS – Metairie resident Dave Brennan works in the insurance business, but lately he’s been focused on advertising.

He created a campaign against fear, calling a printer and ordering 100 lawn signs declaring part of the 23rd psalm: “The Lord is my Shepherd… I will fear no evil.”

“It’s a message that individuals can send, a very positive message which we need because we hear so much negativity. I hate negativity,” says Brennan.

Brennan is a man of faith, but he says his message is for everyone, believer or not.

“For me, personally, I fear no evil because He is my shepherd. So for those who, He’s not your shepherd, it’s an encouragement to turn to the shepherd. And just the way you see what people are going through, and in some sense they are putting themselves through, because of the fear factor— you just don’t have to fear. You don’t have to be afraid. It’s gonna be okay,” says Brennan.

He has distributed the signs to friends, and to fellow members of the Fellowship Bible Church on Clearview Parkway. Then the church ordered 100 more!

Meanwhile, a short drive away, messages of joy have reached the residents of Lambeth House. In this instance, the messages came in the form of hundreds of cards hand-decorated by the patients and staff of Children’s Hospital.

“It’s a way for them (the kids) to escape whatever struggle they’re dealing with, and then also, just the recognition that you’re doing something kind for someone else can also help with their healing, and this was just an extra special way to do that during these difficult times,” says Jonathan Brouk, Vice President of Strategy at Children’s.

The CEO of Children’s Hospital, John R. Nickens IV, came up with the idea and signed the very first card.

WGNO’s Stephanie Oswald was delighted to discover these special deliveries, designed to spread hope and healing in a time when so much is on hold.