Shreveport airport sees traffic plummet for 2020 due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Last year passenger traffic at the Shreveport Airport fell by more than a half, in keeping with other airports around the world that saw business plummet as the coronavirus pandemic restricted travel.

The Shreveport Times reported that the number of passengers boarding planes in 2020 at the airport fell by 53.49% compared to 2019 and the number of arriving passengers fell by 52.80% as compared to the previous year.

The Regional Airport Marketing and Public Relations Manager Mark Crawford told the newspaper that the number of seats even available to prospective fliers fell during 2020.