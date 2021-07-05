Sheriff’s office in Louisiana telling public to look out for ‘Shot At A Million’ COVID-19 vaccine lottery scam

SCPSO: "As we always say, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

LULING, La. (BRPROUD) — The “Louisiana COVID Lottery” or ‘Shot At A Million’ vaccine lottery as it is also known has been popular, according to Governor Edwards.

With that popularity has come scammers and one sheriff’s office in the state is telling the public to not fall for this scam.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office posted this message on Monday morning:

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has recently received complaints of citizens receiving telephone calls from people claiming to provide assistance in registering for the Shot At a Million, also referred to as the “Louisiana COVID Lottery”. We were able to obtain a telephone number from one of our citizens and the number was registered to a company that does not appear to have any involvement with the “COVID Lottery”. This most likely is done with a criminal practice known as “spoofing” where a criminal calls you using a telephone number that they can clone to resemble any telephone number of their choosing. Understand, as we always say, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. If you wish to register for the actual “Shot at a Million” that is sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Health, please go online to https://www.shotatamillion.com/. Keep your information private! If it is not a trusted source, family member, or website, do not share your personal information including anything from your COVID vaccine card! If you feel you have fallen victim to a scam, please contact us and report it at (985)783-6807.

If you have any questions about how to register for the “Shot at a Million” contest, visit here.