Breaking News
Updated Daily: View the latest information on school closures in Louisiana

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Several test sites closed April 29 due to inclement weather

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares to take a sample for a COVID-19 test during a drive-in testing outreach in the parking lot of a church in Kansas City, Mo. As more U.S. states push to reopen their economies, many are falling short on one of the federal government’s essential criteria for doing so — having an efficient system to track people who have been physically near a person infected person with the coronavius. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

NEW ORLEANS – Due to the possibility of severe weather, multiple COVID-19 testing events have been canceled or postponed.

Marrero

  • Community testing will not be held April 29. Testing will resume Thursday, April 30 at 8:00 a.m. with an increase in tests being administered.

Hahnville

  • COVID-19 testing at Hahnville High School is canceled April 29. The site will reopen April 30 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. or until the allotted 250 tests are given.

Gramercy

  • The test site at Gramercy Elementary School will also be closed April 29 due to weather conditions. The site will reopen Thursday, April 30 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News