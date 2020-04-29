Several test sites closed April 29 due to inclement weather

NEW ORLEANS – Due to the possibility of severe weather, multiple COVID-19 testing events have been canceled or postponed.
Marrero
- Community testing will not be held April 29. Testing will resume Thursday, April 30 at 8:00 a.m. with an increase in tests being administered.
Hahnville
- COVID-19 testing at Hahnville High School is canceled April 29. The site will reopen April 30 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. or until the allotted 250 tests are given.
Gramercy
- The test site at Gramercy Elementary School will also be closed April 29 due to weather conditions. The site will reopen Thursday, April 30 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.