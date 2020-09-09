September 9 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,500 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 4,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,511 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 154,955.

An additional 15 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 4,970.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



16,871

(increase of 46)



557

(increase of 1)



ORLEANS



12,048

(increase of 73)



583

(increase of 2)



ST. BERNARD



1,310

(increase of 14)



28

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,709

(increase of 7)



57

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



6,489

(increase of 87)



245

(no increase)



There are currently 782 infected people hospitalized, and 123 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 140,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.