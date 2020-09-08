September 8 COVID-19 Update: More than 250 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 4,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 256 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 153,433.

An additional 13 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 4,955.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



16,825

(increase of 147)



556

(increase of 3)



ORLEANS



11,975

(increase of 159)



581

(increase of 2)



ST. BERNARD



1,296

(increase of 28)



28

(increase of 1)



ST. CHARLES



1,702

(increase of 33)



57

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



6,402

(increase of 135)



245

(increase of 3)



There are currently 799 infected people hospitalized, and 131 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 134,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.